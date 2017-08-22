× State PD: Danielson man sexually assaulted a girl when she was 11

DANIELSON — A Danielson man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually a girl when she was 11-years-old.

On August 21, 2017, Danielson police said Shad Morin, 41, was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.

On May 11, 2016, troopers from Troop D of Danielson and detectives from Eastern District Major Crime conducted an investigation into the sexual assault of a girl who is now 14-years-old.

“The sexual assault was reported to have occurred three years earlier in Willimantic when the victim was 11-years-old. The assault was reported to state police detectives by the CT Department of Children and Families (DCF),” said police.

Police said upon their conclusion of the investigation, detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Morin through the superior court.

Morin is held on $350.000 bond.