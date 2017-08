× DEEP: 3 state swimming parks reopened

HARTFORD — Three state swimming parks have reopened after they were closed due to bacteria levels Friday.

On Tuesday, DEEP said Silver Sands, Indian Well, and Lake Waramaug have been reopened. The swim areas at Kettletown remains closed due to the presence of blue green algae.

Results of the regularly scheduled weekly testing of all 23 state park beaches will be available Thursday and Friday, said DEEP.