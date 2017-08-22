FOX61 First on the Scene: State Trooper hit by suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY -- FOX61 was first on the scene of an early morning crash in Bethany.

State police said one of their cruisers was struck in the area of Carrington and Rainbow roads in Bethany just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said that the trooper was conducting a motor vehicle stop at the time of the crash. The trooper, was sitting in the cruiser at the time of the crash, was transported to Yale for the evaluation of minor injury, according to police.

The driver of the car that hit the cruiser wasn't injured and was taken into custody for DUI.

The cruiser was hit in the left side in the rear and had to be taken away on a flatbed tow truck.

The road was reopened at around 1:45 a.m.

The vehicle that was subject to the traffic stop was not involved, police said.