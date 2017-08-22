× Greenwich man charged for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old

NORTH CANAAN — State police arrested a 22-year-old man who they said sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Montville police said the father of the victim reported the sexual assault and said it happened at a residence in North Canaan. Taiel Daeson Gookool, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury and providing alcohol to a minor.

Police said they notified state police about this incident in November 2016.

In the arrest warrant obtained by FOX61, the victim’s father told police in a sworn statement that he overheard a phone conversation between his daughter and her cousin stating that his daughter was raped.

The victim’s father then told police that he immediately approached his daughter and told her what he heard on the phone. The victim then told her father that she had been raped by a person named “Ty.”

“Her exact words were ‘It was Ty.’ I then immediately left the room to contact police,” said the victims father.

The victims father said he knew something was wrong with her because had been acting shutdown and was sitting in her room not speaking with him or his other daughter.

On Tuesday, Gookool was arrested through a warrant at Bantam Superior Court. Police said Gookool refused to be fingerprinted resulting into an additional charge: refusal to submit fingerprinting .

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.