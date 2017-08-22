× Hamden PD: Man arrested after attempting to break into a business

HAMDEN — Police said they arrested a East Hartford man who attempted to rob JLS Paving earlier this month.

Hamden police on August 5, they responded to a report of a burglary where an investigation showed that the business was forcibly entered through a side door.

Police said when Edwin Doss was inside, he took keys to a motor vehicle and power tools. Police said the keys stolen were used to steal a truck that was nearby.

After an investigation, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Doss who was arrested Monday.

Doss was charged burglary in the third degree and larceny in the first degree. Doss is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on September 5.