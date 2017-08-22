Hartford police officer combines faith and dancing skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – You may have seen him on the streets of Hartford. He looks like your average police officer but there is something about him that sets him apart from everyone else.

“I’m still a police officer!” said Officer Johnathan Rowe, a faith-based community service officer.

He has a badge, a police radio and a cruiser and quite the dancing skills.

Officer Rowe is what they call a faith-based community service officer. When he is not patrolling the streets, he is reaching out to the 200 churches in Hartford and getting them involved in community events just like one held Tuesday afternoon on Gillett Street.

“We get to provide the service to sending out information, to make sure the community knows what’s going on with what we have in the department,” added Rowe.

Tables from different organizations were outside and people lined up to get their ticket for a free backpack to gear up for school. Kids swarmed Officer Rowe’s police cruiser as he let them sit inside to get a feel of what it is like behind the scenes.

What the kids love the most about him is his dancing and his moves have gotten several views on social media.

“I was just having fun. That’s what it’s about,” added Rowe.

Officer Rowe said too many times, people become too focused on the bad of Hartford and he used events like Tuesday’s to remind everyone there is just as much good.

Other Hartford Police Officers also jumped in to show off their moves as they let everyone know police officers also know how to have fun while keeping everyone safe.

“They’re doing just as good of a job as I am. Working hard, we’re out here working hard every day, we’re out here … long hours,” added Rowe.