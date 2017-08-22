Heat and high humidity today, tracking thunderstorms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are a fan of classic summer weather, we have one more day to enjoy. Tuesday will be very warm to hot followed by a cooler, less humid stretch of weather Wednesday and beyond.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with the chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. Showers and thunder are more likely Tuesday night as a cold front approaches. Showers could linger into early Wednesday morning followed by clearing and falling humidity.

The rest of the week looks absolutely gorgeous with a stretch of sunny days with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm. High: Mid 80s – near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will be more widespread Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Chance for lingering showers early in the morning. Then clearing and turning less humid. High: Near 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool (fall-like). High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

