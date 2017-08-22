Johnson Memorial Hospital group grows sunflowers for fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERS -- One group hopes that some yellow flowers can bring in some green.

Over the past 3 months, the Auxiliary at Johnson Memorial Hospital has watched more than 70,000 sunflowers across eight acres in Somers bloom.

The sunflowers were planted to fund the Auxiliary’s Seeds of Kindness fundraiser, which supports the patient assistance fund at the hospital’s cancer center.

About 10 volunteers gathered at Gordon & Colin Burson of B&B Farms to wrap the sunflowers in bouquets of three flowers each.

" I think it's a natural symbol of hope and people seem to really connect with sunflowers. I've never heard of any person say they didn't like them," said Lisa Degray, a volunteer.

They're being sold for $5 each and are available at area Geissler's store for about the next month.

Last year’s sales were about $13,000, and they're hoping to exceed that this year.