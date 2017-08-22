× NYC Uber driver accused of raping sleeping passenger

MANHATTAN, New York — An Uber driver in New York is facing charges after police say he allegedly raped a sleeping passenger.

Keong Kar Liao, 47, is accused of raping a 31-year-old woman, after she called for a ride to take her back home around 2 am Thursday. She told police she was intoxicated and passed out in the car.

Police say instead of taking her to her East Village apartment, the suspect allegedly drove her to his Flushing home and raped her while she was still unconscious.

The woman woke up and confronted the driver, then ran from his home and found police officers, officials said. She told police she did not give consent for sex. She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Liao has been charged with rape, sex abuse and criminal sex act.

Uber said they are aware and looking into the incident.