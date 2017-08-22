× Passenger says crashed train moving ‘super-fast’

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — A passenger aboard a Philadelphia-area transit train that rear-ended a parked train at a station says he heard his train “going real fast … like, super-fast” just before impact.

Raymond Woodward tells WPVI-TV he hit his head and other passengers were knocked to the floor of the moving train when it hit the unoccupied, parked train at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby. The crash occurred about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials are investigating the cause of the crash which injured the moving train’s operator and 41 passengers. None has life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA spokeswoman Heather Redfern said Norristown trains are now operating as normal, but no express trains are running. She said commuters can expect some delays.

A regional rail spokeswoman says the driver of a train that crashed into a parked train at a suburban Philadelphia terminal has been treated at a hospital and released.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials are investigating the cause.