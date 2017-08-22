School districts across the state brace for ‘devastating’ cuts to education aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- School superintendents across the state are bracing for severe cuts to state educational aid in the event the legislature does not pass a budget.

Over 80 towns and municipalities were informed that they will receive zero state aid while 54 will receive significantly less aid. A handful of districts, which, historically, face financial hardship will be funded at a greater level.

"We're being punished because we've done a good job as a community in being fiscally responsible," said Timothy Connella, Superintendent of Southington Public Schools, whose district is facing a cut of $20.3 million. "Would it be devastating? Yeah it would change everything that we do. It would absolutely change everything that we do and that's absolutely unfair. It's unfair to the kids, it's unfair to our community."

The fiscal year ended June 30th with legislators failing to pass a spending plan. Governor Dannel Malloy began operating the state via executive order July 1st.

The majority of school districts in the state stand to lose a significant amount of money is a budget isn't passed.

"That would be, out of a $37 million budget, it's an impossible amount to absorb or try to make sense of," said Dr. Marueen Brummett, Superintendent of Plainville Community Schools.

The House has scheduled a vote on a possible proposal the week of September 11th.

