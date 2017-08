Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three veteran state capitol reporters offer insights on the legislature’s almost record delay in creating a new biennial budget. Leaders say the new target is to have something ready to vote on by mid-September, three months after their regular session ended, and more than ten weeks into the new fiscal year.

Guests:

Chris Keating, Capitol Bureau Chief, Hartford Courant

Christine Stuart, CTNewsJunkie.com

Keith Phaneuf, Budget Reporter, CTMirror.org