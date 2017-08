Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Malloy Administration responds to concerns expressed in an op-ed by Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane, regarding the governor’s “Second Chance Society” initiatives for teenagers arrested for crimes. They would raise the age for access to the confidentiality and other protections of the state’s juvenile courts, to include 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds.

Guest:

Michael Lawlor, Undersecretary for Criminal Justice Policy and Planning