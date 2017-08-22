× Uncle of woman killed in Stratford arraigned on multiple charges

BRIDGEPORT — The uncle of a woman who was shot to death outside her Stratford home has been arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges.

Police say 21-year-old Michael “Buddha” Catchings accidentally shot his 27-year-old niece, Raenetta Catchings, on Aug. 13, They say he was trying to protect her during an argument she was having with her boyfriend.

He is also accused of shooting and injuring the boyfriend.

He was ordered held on Monday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Information about Catchings’ lawyer could not immediately be found.