Water main break under repair in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Crews are working on repairing a 6-inch water main break in the area of 15 Crosshill Road in West Hartford, a residential area off North Main Street and Conrad Drive, near Rockledge Golf Course.

The main was installed in 1940 and shut down at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Seventeen homes on Crosshill Road between Boswell Road and Greenacres Avenue will be impacted by the shutdown.

Repairs are expected to be complete between 9-11a.m.

