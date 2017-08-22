× West Shore Middle School in Milford to open 3 days late

MILFORD — Students at one middle school will get a few more days of summer vacation.

West Shore Middle School in Milford, which has been being renovated will open on Thursday, August 31 while the rest of the schools in town will open as scheduled on Monday, August 28.

School officials said they made the decision to delay on Tuesday and sent a letter to students and parents.

Residents can get a sneak peak at the school on Wednesday night from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for 6th graders and 6:30-7:30 p.m. for 7th and 8th graders. Students need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Construction began in March and is expected to take a year.