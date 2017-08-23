A refreshing change in the forecast as the threat of storms ends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The threat for strong storms is over!

Storms packed a punch Tuesday night in parts of western Connecticut with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Then they weakened a lot as they moved east.

Wednesday will be a day full of changes. We start with some uncomfortable humidity, abundant cloud cover and the chance for a lingering shower in spots. But with clearing skies and falling humidity, we'll end the day with sunshine and dry comfy air with highs in the low 80s.

We then have some real September-like weather on the way after that. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 for Thursday through next Tuesday, and it all comes along with low humidity. Comfortable afternoons and cool nights will be the theme as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Enjoy!

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Chance for lingering shower early. Then clearing and turning less humid. High: Low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny AM, Partly cloudy PM. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny AM, Partly cloudy PM. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

