Brandeis University closed and evacuated over email threats

WALTHAM, Mass. — Officials are saying that Brandeis University in Waltham Massachusetts is closed and evacuated after emailed threats Wednesday morning.

The University said that they had received emailed threats Wednesday morning and out of an abundance of caution, closed and evacuated the campus of all faculty and non-essential personal. Students who were already on campus were relocated to the playing fields.

Around 11 a.m., the University said that they are still clearing the buildings so campus staff and residence could head back in.

Residential students remaining on campus are with Student Affairs personnel.

It’s unknown how long the University will remain closed.