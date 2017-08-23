Chat with the Chief: Back to School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In our monthly Chat with the Chief segment, Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara discussed school safety.

MacNamara said we can’t think of the seasons as summer, fall, winter and spring. Instead, we should think of it as back-to-school season. People out on the roads should be prepared for the buses to get rolling again.

That means drivers need to pay attention to school children waiting at bus stops and getting off and on the school buses. Parents should prepare their children for the transition back to the classroom, as well. Parents should talk to their children about school safety by having age appropriate conversations with them. They should also be aware of their school’s lock down policy and safety procedures and keep up to date with teachers and school staff.