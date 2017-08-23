Have you seen them? Naugatuck police needs your help

NAUGATUCK — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for allegedly using a tool to open coin machines from a laundromat.

Naugatuck police said the incident took place on New Haven Road where the wanted suspects stole approximately $600 in coins from the business.

Police ask if anyone has information on the theft or the identity of the wanted suspects, to contact Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.