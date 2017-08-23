× Ledyard Police, State Police investigate car shooting

LEDYARD — Ledyard Police say they are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., police say a woman who was a passenger in a car called and said the 29-year-old driver was shot. The car was travelling on Route 2 in Preston, and stopped in the area of Preston Citgo.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was conscious and alert and taken to Backus Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a follow-up investigation revealed the shooting happened on Shewville Road at the intersection with Coachman Pike where an unknown person fire into the vehicle.

Police and the accident investigation team responded to process and map the scene.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police and State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard Police Department at 860-464-6400.