Man shot through window of a Hartford motel overnight

HARTFORD -- FOX61 was first on the scene of an overnight shooting in Hartford.

Police said the shooting happened at the Travel Inn motel at 100 Weston Street in room 217, at around 3:45 a.m. A 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right abdomen and hip area, and he was alert and conscious with non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Hartford Hospital, according to police.

Police said two witnesses said they saw a black man running from scene and a woman who was in room said that the shooter allegedly shot through the room window at the victim. One round was found at the scene, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department said their Major Crimes Unit is responding.