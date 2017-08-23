Over two dozen puppies rescued from a hot van behind a New Jersey Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TETERBORO, N.J. -- More than two dozen puppies were found in a sweltering hot van behind a Walmart in Garfield, New Jersey according to PIX11.

The Director of the Bergen Country Animal Services, Deborah Yankow, says that they responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.

“They were crammed into two medium-sized dog crates, so they were literally on top of each other," said Yankow.

All 26 puppies are french or english bulldogs, ages 6-9 weeks old.

Yankow said a witness saw the dogs shoved in the back of the van in 90 degree weather and called the Bergen County S.P.C.A.

“They were extremely thirsty," said Yankow. "The first thing they did was drink bowls and bowls of water.”

Papers in the van showed the puppies were flown into John F. Kennedy Airport from Colombia. The alleged plan was to drive them to Florida and sell them.

“People should know when they see something like this going on that they need to call the S.P.C.A. and report it," she said. "So these animals can be rescued and be saved."

The puppies are not ready for adoption just yet. They will remain in health quarantine for three weeks to ensure they have no issues. They will also need to be vaccinated, neutered or spayed.

