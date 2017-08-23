× PD: Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a car in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — The area of Boston Post Road And Meloy Road is closed after police said a person was struck by a car Wednesday night.

West Haven police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. Police ask drivers to avoid the area as traffic will be detoured.

No additional information has been released at this time. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.