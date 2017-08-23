Possible education funding cuts prompt loud response from several communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Kristen Silverio is doing what any mother would do for her children.

"I just want to be a voice for my kids because I don't think it's fair what's going on with the budgets," she says.

She's not alone. Dozens of others joined her Wednesday evening in South Windsor for "A Rally For Education".

Community members from Ellington, East and South Windsor, Glastonbury and Tolland gathered to protest Governor Malloy's revisions to his executive order resource allocation plan.

In a statement Governor Malloy explained his revisions.

"In the absence of an adopted budget from the General Assembly, my administration is reallocating resources to pay for basic human services, education in our most challenged school districts, and the basic operation of government," said Malloy.

That reallocation means 54 towns will receive a portion of the money while 85 other towns will get absolutely nothing. It's a decision that will go into effect in October.

Governor Malloy believes it may push legislators to come together and reach an agreement on a budget. It's also a solution community members feel is impossible.

'We have two weeks until the start of school," says Phil Koboski "Where are we supposed to turn out to make these others cuts? It's a shame. It's getting folks upset for really what should be no reason."

"This budget is now two and a half months late. Our children are less than a week away from starting school and we still have no answers. It's time for our legislature to do what we do here at the local level and do our jobs," says South Windsor Mayor Carolyn Mirek

If they don't do their jobs Silverio says slashing education funding for these communities could cause unimaginable burdens to families.

"A lot of parent who have kids who are disabled things like that, they're stressed out because they're not going to have the full protection of their kids because those are getting cut too," she says.