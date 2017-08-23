× Powerball numbers drawn for estimated $758 million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning numbers in Wednesay night’s drawing of the “Powerball” game were: 7-26-16-23-6, Powerball 4.

The pot of money up for grabs is $758 million, which ranks as the second largest in U.S. history.

Data researchers found the most winning numbers — in order are 32-41-16-40-49.

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

The $700 million prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.

Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. According to the Lottery, approximately 1,000 tickets were sold per minute; 64,00 an hour; and 580,000 from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.