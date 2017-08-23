× QU Poll: Voters say Trump is dividing the country

HARTFORD — According to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday, U.S. voters said President Donald Trump is dividing the country.

The poll shows that 62 percent of those surveyed said that President Trump is dividing the country, while 31 percent say he is doing more to unite the country.

“President Trump gets a negative 35 – 59 percent overall job approval rating, down from a negative 39 – 57 percent rating in an August 17 survey by the independent Quinnipiac University. Every party, gender, education, age and racial group disapproves except Republicans, who approve 77 – 14 percent; white voters with no college, approving 52 – 40 percent, and white men, who approve by a narrow 50 – 46 percent,” the poll states.

62 – 35 percent voters say that President Trump does not provide the U.S. with moral leadership. Voter opinions of most Trump qualities remain low:

61 – 36 percent that he is not honest

61 – 37 percent that he does not have good leadership skills

57 – 40 percent that he does not care about average Americans

68 – 29 percent that he is not level headed

59 – 38 percent that he is a strong person

55 – 43 percent that he is intelligent

63 – 34 percent that he does not share their values.

In a poll released by Quinnipiac in February, Trump’s voters gave him a negative 38 – 55 percent job approval.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts public opinion surveys nationwide, and in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado as a public service and for research.

