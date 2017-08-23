State department expands travel warnings for Mexico

WASHINGTON DC — Citing the rise in criminal activity for certain parts of Mexico, the U.S. State Department has raised warnings to travelers.

In a warning on their website, the State Department said, “U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states. U.S. government personnel and their families are prohibited from personal travel to all areas to which the Department recommends ‘defer non-essential travel’ in this Travel Warning. As a result of security precautions that U.S. government personnel must take while traveling to parts of Mexico, our response time to emergencies involving U.S. citizens may be hampered or delayed. ”

The state department said, “U.S. citizens have been murdered in carjackings and highway robberies, most frequently at night and on isolated roads. Resort areas and tourist destinations in Mexico generally do not see the level of drug-related violence and crime that are reported in the border region or in areas along major trafficking routes.”

The warnings for specific area are listed on the agency’s website.