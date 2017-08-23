Video: Man jumps in back of a tow truck, bashing the windows after his car is repossessed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMPTON, Calif. -- A man may be facing charges after he jumped into the back of a tow truck after it repossessed his car according to KTLA.

The incident happened in the 17600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Compton around 10 a.m.. The man riding and hitting the tow truck and the truck's driver were both detained, questioned and later released, authorities said.

However, there's a possibility the man who jumped onto the truck could face vandalism charges, officials said.

The truck was towing away a repossessed car when the registered owner noticed it being taken away and started yelling at the truck's driver, according to the Sheriff. The driver then identified himself and explained he needed to take the car.

But that's when the car's owner showed "aggressive behavior," as a news release from the police department explains, and the driver became afraid for his safety and got into the truck and tried to leave.

However, as video shows, the altercation did not end there.

The car's owner somehow got onto the back of the tow truck and started bashing in the rear windows with a crow bar, shattering them, police said.

Video on Facebook — taken from a vehicle driving behind the tow truck — shows a man on the back of the truck as it drives away with a car dragging on the back.

The front end of a red-colored car can be seen scraping against the road, with some sparks flying as it is dragged away by the truck. Later, the car sways from side to side as parts of it nearly fall off.

Read more on the incident at KTLA.