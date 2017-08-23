White supremacist Christopher Cantwell surrenders to police

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist organizer known for a Vice video about a torch-lit Charlottesville, Virginia march, has turned himself in, University of Virginia Police said Wednesday.

UVA police had issued an arrest warrant for Cantwell on two counts of illegal use of tear gas and one count of malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance in connection with the August 11 march on the school campus.

Cantwell, of Keene, New Hampshire, surrendered to police in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail pending transport to Charlottesville, police said.

