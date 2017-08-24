130-year-old dangerous dam demolished in Enfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD – After years of planning, work is underway to remove the Springborn Dam on the Scantic River.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is behind the project in Enfield to remove the 26-foot dam.

Construction began in July and the bulk of the work is expected to be completed the beginning of October, according to DEEP.

The dam was built in 1890 to power mills along the river. DEEP said once business shut down, so did care for the dam.

“When this mill was making money, they paid people to keep that dam in good condition,” DEEP Supervising fisheries biologist Steve Gephard said. “Once that business moved out of town, and shut down, nobody has been taking care of this dam for probably 50 years.”

Gephard said the dam posed a threat to public safety because it could have failed and caused catastrophic flooding.

“It could take out riverside homes and certainly roadside crossings, downstream bridges could be washed away, roads could be washed away, loss of life, people driving by in a car,” he said.

Removing the dam allows for new life in the river, permitting the passage of brook trout and other native Connecticut fish species.

Gephard said with the permission of the landowner there could be fishing, canoeing and kayaking on the river.

“It’s exciting from an aesthetic point of view, it’s exciting from an ecological point of view and certainly what it means to the community because the community is gonna fall in love with this river all over again,” he said.

This $4.5 million dollar project was funded by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Hurricane Sandy Resiliency Fund as well as the State of Connecticut, according to DEEP.

Gephard said this is the largest dam removal in Connecticut to date.