2 men arrested after firing a gun off the Cross Sound Ferry

NEW LONDON — New London Police say two men have been arrested after firing a handgun off the Cross Sound Ferry as it was returning from Block Island.

Police say around 9:14 p.m. on Wednesday, they were contacted by the Cross Sound Ferry staff of the incident. The staff said that two men, one of them armed with a handgun, fired the gun off the stern of the ferry. The Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

Multiple witnesses, including off-duty police officers from other towns, quickly pointed out the two men. Police say that Michael Richard, 53, of South Carolina, was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence, carrying a firearm without a permit, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace among other charges.

Also charged was Michael McMahon, 55, of Hamden, with breach of peace and carrying a firearm under the influence.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

Both men bonded out at $10,000 and are set to appear in court on September 6th.