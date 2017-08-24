× Bridgeport Police investigating homicide of a man who was shot in the head

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head.

The incident happened on 6th street on Thursday. The victim is being described as male and in his 30’s but hasn’t been identified by police yet.

He was shot in the head, and then pronounced dead. It’s unknown who may be involved or if there’s anyone else injured.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as the details emerge.