Daytrippers: In Westbrook, a joy ride
WESTBROOK– The sun, the sailboat, and a dog named Scupper — all part of the experience when you take a ride with Joy Ride Charters.
From a slip at the Pilots Point Marina, Captain Joy Sherman, one of the few female charter captains in the region, takes guests out on a newly acquired Catalina 46 for what is, most often, a three hour tour.
Sherman, who can accommodate six to eight passengers for a tour on the boat officially known as “Pure Joy”, is joined by Scupper, her terrier. While aboard, guests are encouraged to help with all of the sailing duties.