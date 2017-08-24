× Does he look familiar? South Windsor police need your help

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase items at Walmart.

On July 25, police said a resident reported her debit card had been fraudulently used at Walmart in Manchester at 420 Buckland Hills Drive.

“The resident was still in possession of her card, and it appeared the card was scanned somewhere and reprogrammed onto another fraudulent card,” said police.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the wanted suspect is asked to call South Windsor police officer Kyle LaPorte at (860) 648-6236 or by email at kyle.laporte@southwindsor.org