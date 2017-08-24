× Drunk, naked ESPN star arrested after breaking into condo, cops say

An ESPN host was arrested in Jackson, Wyoming, Wednesday on a criminal trespassing charge after he allegedly wandered into a stranger’s condo drunk and naked, according to FOX News.

Police were called to the scene where they reportedly found Ryen Russillo, host of “The Russillo Show” on ESPN Radio, in a bedroom around 3:30 a.m. A condo resident told police he heard someone enter his home, but assumed it was a family member until Russillo, reportedly walked in the bedroom.

“Officers found the defendant, later identified as Ryen August Russillo, lying on the bed in the south bedroom naked except for his pants around his ankles,” a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Jackson Hole News & Guide states.

Russillo appeared to be intoxicated and couldn’t coherently answer questions about his situation, Jackson Police Lt. Roger Schultz told the news outlet. Residents said they couldn’t remember if the door was locked, but there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.

He was charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum of a $750 fine.

As The Washington Post reports, Russillo lives in West Hartford, but based on his social media over the past week, he appears to be on vacation in the area. On Sunday, he posted a photo of Lava Lake in Montana on Twitter.

ESPN told Fox News, “we are looking into it” when asked for comment.