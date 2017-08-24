× Former Marine is Derby’s Teacher of the Year

DERBY — A former U.S. Marine who now teaches social studies is the Derby’s Teacher of the Year.

“Mike Gozzo epitomizes what public school teachers in Derby, Ct. and across America represent,” said Supt. of Schools Matthew J. Conway Jr. “His selfless kids first approach to everything he does is a model for every human being to follow.”

In Derby, Gozzo helps with the cross-country running and track programs and is the volunteer leader of the Derby Running Club.

At the school he has been seen providing nutritious breakfasts, engaging in conversations and supplying running shoes and supplies to needy students.