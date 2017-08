× Hang glider crashes in Simsbury

SIMSBURY — A hang glider crash landed after taking off in the Talcott Mountain area Thursday.

He took off from the ridge next to Heublein Tower. On the way down, he took a wrong turn and crash landed in a field next to the Simsbury Polo Club grounds at Folly Farm.

Simsbury Police and Volunteer EMS then responded to the scene by accessing the field through Nod Hill Road.

The injuries were found to be non-life threatening.