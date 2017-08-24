Home of Distinction gets dressed up by Furniture Barn in Cheshire

HARTFORD - FOX 61's Home of Distinction by Lovley Development showcases the latest in materials, designs, and decorating.

Furniture Barn  in Cheshire opened in 1966 and features a complimentary design staff and an e-commerce showroom.

Experts will be dressing up the home with its trendy and contemporary couches, dining tables, and more.

You can find a variety of customizable, American-made furniture, as well as one of a kind pieces.

Tours are coming in September and will benefit Bread For Life.

Look for the progress of Home of Distinction on Tuesdays and Thursday on FOX 61 News.

 

