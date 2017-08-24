× Medical examiner rules death of child, mother in Waterbury a homicide

WATERBURY — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has ruled that the death of a 9-year-old girl, 29-year-old woman a homicide.

OCME said the two victims received gunshot wounds to the neck and head last week. Police said they responded to the residence after a disturbance call at 21 Third Street just after 9 a.m. Friday. A two-year-old was found wandering outside crying.

Police said they entered the home and found a mother and daughter dead in a residence. Police identified the mother as Chaqueniqua Brodie, 29, and her daughter who they did not name.

Neighbors said the family just moved in around May.

Police located and arrested Anthony Rutherford, 28, in connection with the case. They said he is not the biological father of the 9-year-old. Police said Rutherford was found in the Brooklyn section of Waterbury and some neighbors said they know him.

Rutherford is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of risk of injury to a child, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer.

The two-year-old was with family members at St. Mary’s hospital for evaluation.

He is being held on a $5 million bond and is due back in court September 27.