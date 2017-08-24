Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Panda is a 5-month-old domestic long-haired kitten.

He comes from a litter of three brothers, but sadly their mom was struck by a car. A nice woman kept the kittens alive by feeding them treats until they were rescued by Protectors of Animals at 16 weeks old.

The kittens had never seen the inside of a house before, so they were shy and very flighty in the beginning.

After hard work, they all learned to trust and love people.

Panda is still a little shy, but he loves to play and refuses to sit still. Once he warms up to you, he behaves like a perfectly normal, affectionate kitten and will enjoy belly rubs and cuddling.

Panda would do best in a home with another kitten or young cat so that he would have someone to play with and keep him busy. It's important that his new family is also patient while he takes the time to love and trust them.

For more information on Panda or other animals that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.