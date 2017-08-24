× Pittsburgh’s Bucs overcome LA Dodger Hill’s masterpiece

PITTSBURGH, PA — Dodgers lefty Rich Hill tossed nine no-hit innings against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 10th inning was a killer.

Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run to give the Pirates a 1-0 win over Los Angeles.

Hill had a perfect game until third baseman Logan Forsythe booted Jordy Mercer’s grounder for an error leading off the ninth. Hill retired the next three Pirates, but the Dodgers failed to score in the 10th before Harrison’s 16th homer of the season sent Los Angeles to its first loss in three games.

Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings.

L.A. hit into two inning-ending double plays, left the bases loaded in the fourth and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Dodgers dropped to 89-36, by far the best record in the majors. They still own a 21-game lead in the NL West with a magic number of 16.