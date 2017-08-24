× Sen. Blumenthal calls on FDA to ban menthol cigarettes

HARTFORD — Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to ban menthol cigarettes.

Earlier this week, Blumenthal joined a group of senators, led by Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, to send a letter to the FDA to call for the ban.

According to Blumenthal, the FDA has yet to take action despite recently conducting their own study, which found menthol cigarettes often serve as a gateway drug for young smokers.

Blumenthal will be joined by representatives from multiple health organizations, including the American Cancer Society and American Lung Association, when he calls for the ban at the Legislative Office Building Thursday at noon.