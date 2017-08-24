Stan Simpson Show: Can there be peace after Charlottesville?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The nation is still reeling and reflective after a white supremist rally in Virginia turn violent and deadly.

Making things worse are what many in the country feel are half-hearted responses from President Trump. His language, at times, suggest empathy for the racists, some of whom he described as “good people.”

Deacon Arthur Miller, a civil and human rights activist, joins Stan Simpson to talk about about whether there can be peace and healing after Charlottesville.