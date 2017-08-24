× Swim areas at Hammonasset, eastern portion of Rocky Neck, and Silver Sands closed due to high bacteria

HARTFORD — Planning on heading to the beach this week? You might want to reconsider several beach options after several were closed following water testings.

DEEP said the swim areas at Hammonasset, eastern portion of Rocky Neck, and Silver Sands are closed due to test results showing high bacteria counts. The waters will be retested Friday, with results coming in before noon Saturday.

Retesting at shoreline parks is typically not done until Monday, said DEEP, but given that three shoreline parks are closed, DEEP will retest Friday.

The swim areas at both Indian Well and Kettletown are now closed due to the presence of toxic blue green algae. These swim areas will remain closed until that condition subsides.

The swim area at Wadsworth Falls is closed, due to test results showing high bacteria counts. The water at Wadsworth will be retested August 30, with results August 31.

Poor water quality testing has closed the swimming areas at Kettletown, Indian Well, and Wadsworth Falls. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 24, 2017

Poor water quality testing has closed the swimming areas at Hammonasset, East Beach at Rocky Neck, and Silver Sands State Parks. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) August 24, 2017

For more information, click here.