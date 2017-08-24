× Torrington mother of 6 wins $1 million Powerball using kids birthday numbers

ROCKY HILL — A mother of six cashed out on a $1 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night after choosing her kid’s birthday numbers.

Johanna Moreno told the CT Lottery that she thought she’d take a chance by purchasing only one ticket for the drawing.

“I really don’t play that often and I only had a couple of dollars on me,” said Moreno.

They say life is all about taking chances, and Moreno’s paid off.

“I’m just in shock, I couldn’t believe it,” said Moreno.

The Powerball winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 6 – 7 – 16 – 23 – 26 – Powerball: 4. Moreno’s ticket matched the first five numbers drawn. The numbers played were a combination of Moreno’s children’s birthdays.

Moreno told CT Lottery that she saw the numbers posted on Facebook and immediately Moreno ran out to her car to retrieve her ticket.

“I had to go to the car, my ticket was in the car! I knew the numbers right away. I jumped for joy! I put it in my purse and zipped it up but could barely sleep,” said Moreno.

Moreno said her winnings couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s been difficult lately but now I plan to get a car, a house for the kids and go to school.” After receiving her check, Moreno looked up and said with a smile, “I’m very thankful—it’s a blessing.”

As for the $758 million jackpot, a Massachusetts hospital worker claimed the jackpot.