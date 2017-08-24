× UConn freshmen move in may be complicated by road construction

STORRS — As freshmen arrive at the University of Connecticut Friday, the first thing that greets them may be an orange detour sign.

Due to construction on the Storrs campus, several main roads will have limited traffic or may be closed.

You can find a detailed traffic map here. The school said to incoming students, that GPS instructions may not help. Officials suggest taking Discovery Drive to enter campus rather than Route 195.

According to the school, “Due to restrictions and staged check in areas for Hilltop, North and Northwest, it is important to follow your specific area instructions. All campus areas … have specific directions and check in plans.” You can find those instructions here.

You can get traffic updates via your phone for the Storrs campus. Text UConnMove17 – upper or lower case will both work – to 888-777 to receive updates and notices if and when the need arises. Once move-in weekend is over, you will be automatically unsubscribed.

Upper classmen will be moving in over the weekend.