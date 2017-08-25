15 Scams to watch out for –
- Computer virus scam — You get a call at home about your computer. They say they are from Microsoft or Apple and they’ve detected a virus on you computer and want you to help them access the machine to fix the problem. First, Microsoft or Apple will never call you at home, out of the blue to have you fix a problem. Second, the scammers are looking for you to give them access to your computer so they can install malware and steal your information. The best thing to do is hang up. Always make sure your software is up to date, both your operating system and your web browser.