15 Scams to watch out for – Can you hear me?

Can you hear me? — Police in Avon sending out the alert after they say people in their town have gotten the suspicious calls — where the person on the other line asks if you can hear them.

Officers said if you get this call, don’t even answer them and hang up. Scammers may be able to use your reply to steal your information.Police said to not answer the phone from numbers you don’t recognize and don’t give out personal information. They also said not to confirm your identity or answer questions.