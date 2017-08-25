× 15 Scams to watch out for – Insurance scam

— Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade is advising consumers to be wary of a phone caller who identified herself as an Insurance Department employee and is asking people for their insurance information. “The Department does NOT make unsolicited calls to individuals and we urge everyone to be vigilant if you are the recipient of such a call,” Commissioner Wade said. “Always be safe and never give out personal or financial information without verifying who the caller is. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Department or your local law enforcement agency.”